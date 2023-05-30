IPL 2023: GT pacer Mohammed Shami gets 'Purple Cap' for most wickets in season

Gujarat Titans (GT)'s pacer Mohammed Shami walked away with the 'Purple Cap' for the most wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 following his side's loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final at Ahmedabad on Monday. In 17 matches, Shami took 28 wickets at an average of 18.64 and an economy rate of 8.03. He had the best bowling figures of 4/11 in the tournament. This is Shami's most successful IPL season since his debut back in 2013.

After receiving the 'Purple Cap', Shami said, "(On powerplay bowling) It is always enjoyable for the viewers, but difficult to execute. Only two fielders allowed outside, lots of responsibility but that's my role in the team. If you are bowling in the right areas, you will get rewards - be in red ball or white ball." However, Shami was expensive in the final as he gave away 29 runs in three overs with an economy rate of 9.70.

Mohit Sharma from GT is at second place with 27 wickets in 14 matches. These wickets have come at an average of 13.37, an economy rate of 8.17, with the best bowling spell of 5/10. Having last played for India back in 2015 and playing in his first IPL since 2020, Mohit has scripted a memorable comeback. Another GT bowler, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan is at third place. In 17 matches, he has taken 27 wickets at an average of 20.44 and an economy rate of 8.23, with best bowling spell of 4/30. This also includes a hat-trick.

More notable bowlers in the list are: Piyush Chawla (Mumbai Indians, 22 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals, 21 wickets). This was also a memorable season for both spinners. Piyush was not a part of IPL 2022 and had played just one game in the 2021 edition of the league with MI. But this time around, the veteran spinner made a comeback and emerged as MI's key bowler in the absence of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. Chahal also registered himself in history books, going to the top of IPL's wicket-taking charts with 187 wickets. Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls. Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck. CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressive with the ball. Brief Scores: GT: 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) lost to CSK: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Shivam Dube 32, Mohit Sharma 3/36). (ANI)

