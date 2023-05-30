Tennis-Gauff shrugs off slow start to reach second round in Paris

American sixth seed Coco Gauff recovered from an error-strewn start to begin her French Open quest with a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Spain's Rebeka Masarova on Tuesday. Gauff, runner-up a year ago, looked uncomfortable early on with her troublesome forehand frequently letting her down.

World number 71 Masarova, a former French Open junior champion, took full advantage to dominate the opening set and looked on course for a shock victory. But 19-year-old Gauff settled down on a sunlit Court Suzanne Lenglen and reeled off seven games in a row from 1-1 in the second set to take command.

With her confidence restored, Gauff made no mistake as she moved 5-2 ahead in the decider and wrapped up victory with a hold to love as Masarova sent an attempted lob long.

