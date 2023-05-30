Left Menu

Soccer-Hudson replaced by Callaghan as interim U.S. men's coach

Anthony Hudson has stepped down from his role as interim manager of the U.S. men's national team and will be replaced by his assistant B.J. Callaghan while a search for a permanent head coach is underway, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:08 IST
Soccer-Hudson replaced by Callaghan as interim U.S. men's coach
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Anthony Hudson has stepped down from his role as interim manager of the U.S. men's national team and will be replaced by his assistant B.J. Callaghan while a search for a permanent head coach is underway, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Tuesday. Hudson, 42, was appointed interim manager in January but has decided to leave for a new opportunity. Previous manager Gregg Berhalter's contract expired at the end of 2022 shortly after he guided the United States to the last 16 at the World Cup.

"It's been an honour to represent the national team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed," Hudson said in a press release. "The group is in good hands with B.J., and I'm excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of." The 41-year-old Callaghan, who joined U.S. Soccer in 2019 and is currently the longest-serving member of the national team's technical staff, will lead the U.S. in their title defences at the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.

"Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments," U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future."

U.S. Soccer did not say which "new opportunity" Hudson was pursuing but an ESPN report, citing unnamed sources, said he had agreed to take on a head coaching role in the Middle East. The U.S. will seek to retain their trophies at the June 15-18 CONCACAF Nations League in Las Vegas followed by their bid for a record-tying eighth confederation championship at the June 24-July 16 Gold Cup taking place across North America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023