US crushes NZ to reach U20 World Cup quarters

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:26 IST
The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza.

The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match on Tuesday without hardly any threat from the New Zealanders, but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard.

After Owen Wolff's lucky opener early on, the US didn't score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on.

The US is the only team yet to concede a goal, and will next face Gambia or Uruguay, who meet on Thursday.

Late Tuesday, Asian champion Uzbekistan took on Israel. AP SSC SSC

