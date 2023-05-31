US crushes NZ to reach U20 World Cup quarters
The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza.
The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match on Tuesday without hardly any threat from the New Zealanders, but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard.
After Owen Wolff's lucky opener early on, the US didn't score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on.
The US is the only team yet to concede a goal, and will next face Gambia or Uruguay, who meet on Thursday.
Late Tuesday, Asian champion Uzbekistan took on Israel. AP SSC SSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Adopting AI could create over 430,000 net new jobs in Uzbekistan: ADB study
Masdar signs agreement to develop over 2 gw of clean energy in Uzbekistan
India clubbed with Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan in AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2
India clubbed with Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan in AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2
Argentina tops Uzbekistan, US beats Ecuador in injury time at U20 World Cup opener