US men's soccer to play Germany, Ghana in October exhibitions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The US men's soccer team will play exhibitions against Germany and Ghana in October.

No. 14 Germany will play the 13th-ranked US on October 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and No. 60 Ghana will face the Americans three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the US Soccer Federation said on Tuesday.

The US has an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host and Germany has an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship, which it is hosting.

Germany also announced friendlies against Japan on Sept. 9 at Wolfsburg and France three days later at Dortmund. AP SSC SSC

