Left Menu

"Gold in KIUG 2022 just the right start to the Kabaddi season": U Mumba Defender Rinku Sharma

Khelo India University Games 2022 started from May 25 and will go on till June 3

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:04 IST
"Gold in KIUG 2022 just the right start to the Kabaddi season": U Mumba Defender Rinku Sharma
Rinku Sharma with his team. (Photo- SAI/MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SVSP Sports Complex in Gautam Buddha Nagar on May 27 was packed with people for the Kabaddi Finals as fans were there not just for the Kabaddi Finals between Guru Kashi University and Chandigarh University but also to watch Rinku Sharma, the captain of Guru Kashi University, and one of the most prominent defenders from U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Guru Kashi University as expected walked away with the gold medal defeating Chandigarh University 44-36.

The 25-year-old Rinku Sharma started playing kabaddi at the age of 12 and belongs to Nanagaon village in the Sonipat district of Haryana and says "Kabaddi is a religion in our village. In our village people start learning kabaddi before going to school." On being asked what inspired him to make kabaddi a career option, Rinku says, "My inspiration came from watching the senior players in the Indian team. I come from a village where everyone loves kabaddi and to have grown up in a village watching players like Pardeep Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, and Joginder Narwal from close proximities only strengthened my belief in a career out of the sport."

Rinku was picked by U-Mumba for the eighth season of the Pro-Kabaddi league and a stellar performance in the opening season ensured that the 25-year-old also slowly making his name like the other stalwarts from his village. Rinku's aim is to be a part of the Indian team and win international tournaments for the country. He says, "This gold medal is a beautiful start to the busy season ahead for our sport. As a captain I am happy my team won the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh, but in a personal capacity this was a great way to start the season."

Khelo India University Games 2022 started from May 25 and will go on till June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023