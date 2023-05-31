"Gold in KIUG 2022 just the right start to the Kabaddi season": U Mumba Defender Rinku Sharma

The SVSP Sports Complex in Gautam Buddha Nagar on May 27 was packed with people for the Kabaddi Finals as fans were there not just for the Kabaddi Finals between Guru Kashi University and Chandigarh University but also to watch Rinku Sharma, the captain of Guru Kashi University, and one of the most prominent defenders from U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Guru Kashi University as expected walked away with the gold medal defeating Chandigarh University 44-36.

The 25-year-old Rinku Sharma started playing kabaddi at the age of 12 and belongs to Nanagaon village in the Sonipat district of Haryana and says "Kabaddi is a religion in our village. In our village people start learning kabaddi before going to school." On being asked what inspired him to make kabaddi a career option, Rinku says, "My inspiration came from watching the senior players in the Indian team. I come from a village where everyone loves kabaddi and to have grown up in a village watching players like Pardeep Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, and Joginder Narwal from close proximities only strengthened my belief in a career out of the sport."

Rinku was picked by U-Mumba for the eighth season of the Pro-Kabaddi league and a stellar performance in the opening season ensured that the 25-year-old also slowly making his name like the other stalwarts from his village. Rinku's aim is to be a part of the Indian team and win international tournaments for the country. He says, "This gold medal is a beautiful start to the busy season ahead for our sport. As a captain I am happy my team won the gold medal at the Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh, but in a personal capacity this was a great way to start the season."

Khelo India University Games 2022 started from May 25 and will go on till June 3. (ANI)

