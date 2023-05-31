Left Menu

Three players are set to leave the German club, Borussia Dortmund after season ends

Anthony Modeste, Luca Unbehaun and Felix Passlack will leave the German club Borussia Dortmund.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:54 IST
Marco Reus and Felix Passlack (Twitter: Photo/BlackYellow). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Anthony Modeste, Luca Unbehaun and Felix Passlack to leave German club Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund missed out on their title shot as they drew 2-2 against Mainz. If Borussia Dortmund would have won the match they would have been crowned as champions of the Bundesliga.

As per the official website of Borussia Dortmund, "Felix Passlack joined BVB in 2012 and made his way through the club's various youth teams. He won the German Championship twice with the U18s - in 2014 and 2015 - and then repeated the feat in June 2016 with the U19s. After loan spells at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Norwich City and Fortuna Sittard, he returned to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He helped BVB win the DFB-Pokal in 2017 and 2021. Passlack will move to VfL Bochum next season." For Borussia Dortmund, Felix Passlack made 55 appearances in which he scored three goals and provided three assists.

As per the official website of Borussia Dortmund, "After Sebastien Haller was diagnosed with cancer, Anthony Modeste was brought in at the start of the season. The striker scored the winner in the 1-0 victory in the game at Hertha Berlin, and the equaliser in injury time in the 2-2 home draw with Bayern Munich." For Borussia Dortmund, Anthony Modeste made 28 appearances and scored only two goals and gave one assist.

As per the official website of Borussia Dortmund, "Goalkeeper Luca Unbehaun helped lead the U23s into the 3. Liga in June 2021. He had played for Borussia Dortmund since July 2016, initially for the youth team, and has been part of the first team squad since 2019." For Borussia Dortmund Under-19, he made 47 appearances and for the B team of Dortmund, he made 59 appearances. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

