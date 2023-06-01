Left Menu

Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka refuses to comment on Ukraine war

World number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus refused on Wednesday to comment on the war in Ukraine and her country's involvement as a staging post for Russian troops, when asked specifically to condemn it. The 25-year-old had been urged on Sunday by her French Open first-round opponent, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, to take a personal stand on the war.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 00:09 IST
Tennis-Belarusian Sabalenka refuses to comment on Ukraine war
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus refused on Wednesday to comment on the war in Ukraine and her country's involvement as a staging post for Russian troops, when asked specifically to condemn it.

The 25-year-old had been urged on Sunday by her French Open first-round opponent, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, to take a personal stand on the war. "I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question," she told a news conference before a reporter asked about her relationship with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and whether a potential world number one should be associated with him. Sabalenka has met Lukashenko in the past.

Lukashenko, Russian president Vladimir Putin's staunchest ally among its neighbours, celebrated Sabalenka's Australian Open victory in January and said recently that people knew which country she hailed from even if she was playing under a neutral flag. "I've got no comments to you," she said. "You've got enough answers from me, and I've got no comments to you."

Sabalenka said on Sunday that no Russian or Belarusian athlete supported the war. In March 2022, tennis's governing bodies barred players from Russia and Belarus from competing under the name or flag of either country due to the war, requiring them to play under neutral flags.

Sabalenka will take over the number one spot from Iga Swiatek of Poland if she wins the Grand Slam tournament in Paris. Kostyuk had refused to shake Sabalenka's hand after losing to her 6-3 6-2 on Sunday and urged her to take a stronger, more personal stand against the war.

"She (Sabalenka) never says that she personally doesn't support this war, and I feel like journalists should change the questions you ask these athletes because the war is already there," Kostyuk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023