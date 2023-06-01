Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds chairman Radrizzani says club 'made some mistakes'

"We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes," Radrizzani said in a statement. "We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 10:55 IST
Soccer-Leeds chairman Radrizzani says club 'made some mistakes'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani apologised to the fans following the club's relegation from the Premier League and said they would learn from their mistakes. Leeds, who were promoted to the English top flight after the 2019-20 campaign, were relegated this season after finishing second bottom.

The Yorkshire club were known for their attacking style under former coach Marcelo Bielsa but went through four managerial changes this season, bringing in Sam Allardyce with four games left to play in a bid to beat the drop. "We have made significant investments to try to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, but in working hard to improve the club, we have also obviously made some mistakes," Radrizzani said in a statement.

"We are reflecting on the decisions that we have taken to ensure we learn the lessons to improve our club and make progress in the future. "We need a clear strategy to continue our vision for the club and work is underway to produce this which we hope will be reflected in the some key appointments in different areas of the club," added Radrizzani, who recently secured a deal to take over Italian club Sampdoria.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023