"Have another year's contract with Roma," says Jose Mourinho after his team lost Europa League final to Sevilla

Jose Mourinho's managerial future at Roma is pushed into a further dilemma as there are speculations that he may join Portugal's national team as their coach. After losing the Europa League final to Sevilla, Jose Mourinho reflected on this situation saying that he has another year's contract with Roma and "that is the situation right now".

Sevilla defeated Roma in the final of the UEFA Europa League at the Puskas Arena on Thursday. Sevilla won 4-1 on penalties as the match drew 1-1 in the regular time and in the extra time as well. After the match in the press conference, when asked about Jose Mourinho's future at Roma he said, "I consider myself to be an honest person. A few months ago, I told the owners they would be the first to know if I had any contact with other clubs. I'd never do anything in secret. I would be open and honest. I spoke to the club in December when I had that situation with the Portugal national team. I haven't spoken to them again because I haven't spoken to any other clubs. At the moment I have another year's contract with Roma. That's the situation", according to the official website of Roma.

He further added, "On Monday I'm going on holiday. Up until Monday, we have time to talk. Otherwise, I'll go on holiday and then we'll see. But I have to fight for these lads. I have to fight for them, not tell you that I'm staying." Roma's player Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for his team in the 34th minute of the match. In the second half, Sevilla bounced back as they forced Roma to make a mistake. In the 55th minute of the match, Roma's player Gianluca Mancini conceded an own goal for his side.

The match ended as a 1-1 draw after the full-time. Extra time was initiated to decide the result between the two teams but even after the extra time, the scoreline remained at 1-1. Spanish club Sevilla defeated Italian club Roma 4-1 on penalties.

Sevilla took 19 shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 67 per cent. They completed a total of 690 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent. Roma took 19 shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 33 per cent. They completed 347 passes with an accuracy of 65 per cent.

The final match witnessed a lot of hard tackles and fouls. Sevilla committed a total of 21 fouls whereas, Roma conceded 19 fouls in the game. Sevilla was given six yellow cards and Roma was given seven yellow cards.

Sevilla is the most successful club in UEFA Cup/Europa League history with seven titles (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020, 2023), four more than any other club The victory extends Sevilla's Europa League record as they lift the trophy for a seventh time. In addition to winning the competition, they have also secured qualification for next season's Champions League.

Roma's manager, Jose Mourinho suffered his first-ever loss in a final match. (ANI)

