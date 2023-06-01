Soccer-Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
Cristiano Ronaldo missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday. Al-Nassr failed to win any titles this season and finished the league in second place, five points behind the champions Al-Ittihad.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday. The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.5 million).
The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game barring a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq last month, when he was taken off in the 84th minute, and Wednesday's final match. Al-Nassr failed to win any titles this season and finished the league in second place, five points behind the champions Al-Ittihad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fateh
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Al-Ettifaq
- Nassr
- Pro League
- Al-Nassr
- Portuguese
- Al-Ittihad
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
"Players riding high on confidence ahead of FIH Pro League matches in Europe", says Indian hockey coach Craig Fulton
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarter-finals; Soccer-Ronaldo helps revive Al-Nassr hopes in Saudi title race and more
Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab
High-octane encounters await Indian hockey fans with FIH Pro League matches against Belgium, Great Britain
Focus to be on Asian Games during European leg of Hockey Pro League: Harmanpreet