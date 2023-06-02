Sports News Roundup: Hats off to Red Bull for floor design, says McLaren boss; Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Heat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA releases updated 2023 calendar with Chinese events

The governing body of women's tennis released its calendar for the latter part of 2023 on Friday following a decision in April to resume operations in China, with the Asian nation hosting a WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing in September. China will also host a WTA 500 tournament in Zhengzhou, apart from 250 events in Guangzhou, Ningbo and Nanchang, the Florida-based organisation, which had released a partial calendar late last year, said in a statement.

Soccer-UEFA condemn harassment of referee Taylor, Roma's Mourinho charged over abusive language

UEFA on Friday condemned the harassment of Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and his family by AS Roma fans, while the Serie A club's manager Jose Mourinho was charged with using abusive language against a match official. Taylor came under scrutiny following Roma's shootout loss to Sevilla in UEFA's second-tier final on Wednesday.

Tennis-Take responsibility, technical director tell French players after dismal campaign

French players must take responsibility after another embarrassing Roland Garros campaign, French tennis federation (FFT) technical director Nicolas Escude said on Friday. Former world number six Gilles Simon, who retired last year, shared a telling story on social media, recounting a conversation with his son.

Tennis-Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round, Khachanov survives

Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Kamilla Rakhimova to remind her rivals of her French Open title credentials while Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov also moved into the fourth round by stopping wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis on Friday. Sabalenka, the big-serving world number two, beat Russian Rakhimova 6-2 6-2 on a sunbathed Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a clash with American Sloane Stephens or Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in her quest for a second Grand Slam title.

Motor racing-Hats off to Red Bull for floor design, says McLaren boss

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said he could only congratulate Red Bull after looking at photographs revealing hitherto-hidden details of the championship leaders' Formula One car. Pictures of the underside of Sergio Perez's car swiftly circulated around rivals after the Mexican crashed in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying and marshalls removed the car with the help of a crane.

Soccer-Guardiola says United a better team than the one City hammered months ago

Manchester City face a far different Manchester United than the one they thrashed 6-3 in October, said manager Pep Guardiola, adding his side have to be at their best in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Guardiola's City face Erik ten Hag's United in not just an historic first FA Cup final between the Manchester rivals, but the second of three boxes City need to tick in their quest for the treble.

Tennis-Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open

Former French Open quarter-finalist Elina Svitolina moved into the Roland Garros fourth round with a determined performance to stave off giant-killing Russian Anna Blinkova and claim a 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory on Friday. Svitolina returned to the WTA Tour at the Charleston Open in April following the birth of her daughter Skai with husband and fellow tennis player Gael Monfils and bagged her first title in two years by beating Blinkova in last week's Strasbourg final.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Heat

Well aware of their opponent's penchant for fast starts, the Denver Nuggets treated their first-ever NBA Finals game as if everything were on the line. Even with the Game 1 urgency, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic never panicked, finishing off another triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists as the Nuggets rolled to a 104-93 victory Thursday against the visiting Miami Heat.

Soccer-Pressure off England going into World Cup after Euros win, says Bronze

Winning the European Championship has taken some of the pressure off England going into the Women's World Cup, full back Lucy Bronze said, despite the Lionesses being touted as one of the teams to beat in the tournament. England won their first major title last year on home soil, overcoming Germany in the final at Wembley and are looking to improve on their semi-final runs at the previous two World Cups when this year's event takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July-August.

MLB roundup: Corbin Carroll, D-backs sink Rockies

Corbin Carroll's two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in Phoenix. Gabriel Moreno started the ninth-inning rally when he was walked by Colorado closer Pierce Johnson (0-2) with one out. Ketel Marte followed with his second double of the game one out later to move Moreno to third. Carroll then ripped his walk-off single to center field to plate both Moreno and Marte.

