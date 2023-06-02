Nottingham Forest releases highest earning player in squad, Jesse Lingard

Nottingham Forest football club which plays in the Premier League has released Jesse Lingard from their squad for the new season of the Premier League. The reason behind releasing the 30-year-old Jesse Lingard from the club is his poor run of form. The right-footed attacker did not manage to register a single goal or assist in 17 Premier League appearances for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest signed Jesse Lingard last year as Miltiadis Marinakis, son of the Nottingham Forest club owner Evangelos wanted to bring him to Nottingham. Last year, Jesse was close to signing a deal with West Ham United but Miltiadis Marinakis convinced him to play for Nottingham Forest.

Lingard moved to Forest last summer on a 12-month deal, earning a base salary of £115,000 per week plus incentives. He was the club's highest-earning football player. In Caraboa Cup, Jesse Lingard scored two goals and contributed two assists for Nottingham Forest, as they reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Later, Jesse Lingard faced injury issues which kept him out of the squad for the remaining Premier League matches. Nottingham Forest has announced the release of five other players as well. Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor have also been released along with Jesse Lingard.

While Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi have returned to their clubs after completing a loan spell with Nottingham Forest. Defender, Serge Aurier has extended his contract for one year and will reaming at Nottingham Forest for the next Premier League season. Since joining the club in September, he has made 28 appearances and 22 Premier League starts.

Nottingham Forest finished in the 16th position in the Premier League table. They played 38 matches, winning nine, losing 18 and drawing 11. Nottingham Forest survived the relegation as they finished the season two places above the relegation zone. (ANI)

