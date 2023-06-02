Left Menu

French Open: Aryna Sabalenka cruises into R16 after defeating Kamilla Rakhimova

Playing at the Court Philippe Chatrier, the No.2 seed Sabalenka claimed a quick win over Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted for 67 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:11 IST
Aryna Sabalenka (Photo: Madrid Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka posted a new career-best result at the ongoing French Open 2023 on Friday as she defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets to move into the Round of 16 in Paris for the first time in her career. Playing at the Court Philippe Chatrier, the No.2 seed Sabalenka claimed a quick win over Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in the match that lasted for 67 minutes.

Sabalenka had reached the semifinals or better in each of the previous three Grand Slam events, but she had never made it past the first week at Roland Garros, dropping in the third round in each of the previous three years. Sabalenka was unbeatable on Friday, winning 81% of her first-service points and blazing six aces. Rakhimova had a break opportunity at 2-2 in the opening set, but her passing winner was called back because she touched the net at the end of the point. Sabalenka rebounded in the game to hold with a backhand winner, launching a seven-game winning streak to take a 6-2, 3-0 lead.

At 4-2 in the second set, Sabalenka misfired on a volley, giving Rakhimova her lone break point of the day, but the No.2 seed snuffed it out with a second-serve ace. Sabalenka cruised to win from there, completing the match with her fourth service break. Depending on how the event goes, Sabalenka might dethrone Iga Swiatek as World No. 1 during this fortnight, marking her maiden visit at the top of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

Sabalenka's win over Rakhimova was her 32nd of the year, tying her for the most on tour. Sabalenka is presently two victories ahead of Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, who both have 30 wins this season. (ANI)

