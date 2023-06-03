FACTBOX-Soccer-England's league and FA Cup double winners

Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to complete an English domestic double after also winning the Premier League. Below is a list of English teams who have won both the league and the FA Cup in the same season:

SEASON WINNERS 1888–89 Preston North End

1896-97 Aston Villa 1960–61 Tottenham Hotspur

1970-71 Arsenal 1985–86 Liverpool

1993–94 Manchester United 1995–96 Manchester United

1997–98 Arsenal 1998–99 Manchester United

2001–02 Arsenal 2009–10 Chelsea

2018-19 Manchester City 2022-23 Manchester City

