FACTBOX-Soccer-England's league and FA Cup double winners

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:42 IST
Manchester City beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to complete an English domestic double after also winning the Premier League. Below is a list of English teams who have won both the league and the FA Cup in the same season:

SEASON WINNERS 1888–89 Preston North End

1896-97 Aston Villa 1960–61 Tottenham Hotspur

1970-71 Arsenal 1985–86 Liverpool

1993–94 Manchester United 1995–96 Manchester United

1997–98 Arsenal 1998–99 Manchester United

2001–02 Arsenal 2009–10 Chelsea

2018-19 Manchester City 2022-23 Manchester City

(Compiled by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

