"We made big steps for the next season..": Man United's Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup loss to Man City

Manchester City has secured a Carabao Cup, a top-four finish in Premier League and consequently a Champions League spot and runners-up position in FA Cup as their season highlights

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 23:56 IST
"We made big steps for the next season..": Man United's Bruno Fernandes after FA Cup loss to Man City
Man United players after the loss. (Photo- Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following his side's FA Cup loss to arch-rivals Manchester City in the final, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said that his side has taken big steps for the next season and it will try to win bigger trophies in the next one. Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace to help Manchester City to a 2-1 win over Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, leaving City one game away from completing the treble, with UEFA Champions League

"Everyone is down and it is really difficult. We wanted to end the season in a different way but it was not possible. We have made big steps for next season, it was not a successful season overall but it was a good one. We have come back next season and try to win bigger trophies," said Fernandes as quoted by FA Cup official website. "Our fans have been great all season and they deserved a different result today. We are disappointed that we could not give fans the joy they deserve."

"We are grateful for everything they have done this season. I promise we will come and try again next season," concluded Bruno. Gundogan sensationally volleyed Manchester City into the lead after just 12 seconds, breaking the previous record of Louis Saha's 25-second goal in the 2009 FA Cup final.

United were on the verge of freezing on the big stage during City's dominating beginning, but they stayed in the game and equalised when Jack Grealish was penalised for handball after blocking an Aaron Wan-Bissaka pass, which was seen by VAR. Bruno Fernandes finished the job from the spot to level the scores in the 33rd minute.

City got back their lead again when Kevin De Bruyne found Gundogan on the outside of the box and he controlled his second volleyed finish of the game past David de Gea, who was caught off guard. An offside flag prevented Gundogan a hat-trick, and United attacked again in stoppage time, but an epic scramble ended with Raphael Varane's strike hitting the top of the crossbar.

Pep Guardiola's club will now meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final next Saturday with a chance to become only the second team, after Manchester United in 1999, to win the Premier League, FA Cup, and European Cup all in the same season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

