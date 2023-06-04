Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe crowned as Ligue 1 top scorer for 2022-2023 season

The French goalscoring machine Kylian Mbappe on Sunday has been officially crowned as Ligue 1's top scorer for the 2022-2023 season. With 29 goals, the capital club's striker has been named as Ligue 1's top scorer. Mbappe received the award for his achievement after the game against Clermont Foot 63 on Matchday 38.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 13:02 IST
Kylian Mbappe crowned as Ligue 1 top scorer for 2022-2023 season
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: Twitter/Kylian Mbappe). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French goal scoring machine Kylian Mbappe on Sunday has been officially crowned as Ligue 1's top scorer for the 2022-2023 season. With 29 goals, the capital club's striker has been named as Ligue 1's top scorer. Mbappe received the award for his achievement after the game against Clermont Foot 63 on Matchday 38.

The French forward has registered a tally of 29 goals in 34 league games this season. Mbappe has now developed a habit of ending his season with this individual honour as this is the fifth time in a row, the Frenchman has walked away with the award. On the final day of the Ligue 1, he surpassed Olympique Lyonnais's striker Alexandre Lacazette (27 goals) and Lille OSC's forward Jonathan David (24 goals).

The French sensation found himself on the scoresheet against Clermont as PSG ended up losing the game by a score of 2-3. PSG struck two goals inside 21 minutes to take full control of the game. But Clermont scripted an unforeseen comeback as Johan Gastien (24), Mehdi Zeffane (45+1) and Grejohn Kyei (63) found the back of the net to end PSG's campaign with a loss on an emotional night.

The French Giants said their final goodbye to two football icons who have been making history in the French League for the past two seasons. The Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and The Argentinian maestro Lionel Messi played their final game in the Paris colors. While Ramos was able to mark his time with PSG by scoring a goal in the final game, Messi on the other hand, failed to end his time with PSG on a memorable note.

Both these players will now embark on a new journey with a different club and in a different league as well. As of now, their next destination is still unclear but it will start to clear up with each passing week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023