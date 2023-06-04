Left Menu

Amlan Borgohain bags gold in men's 100m, 200m events at Flanders Cup 2023

Indian athlete Amlan Borgohain won the gold medals in the men's 100m and 200m races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium on Saturday.

Assam's Amlan Borgohain (Image: AFI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian athlete Amlan Borgohain won the gold medals in the men's 100m and 200m races at the Flanders Cup 2023 athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium on Saturday. Amlan Borgohain clocked 10.70s, 0.45s slower than his own national record. With this timing, he emerged as the fastest man in the men's 100m event in Belgium.

The meet, a Category F event in the World Athletics calendar, is also called the International Antwerps Athletics Gala. Jamaican athlete Aubrey Allen clinched the silver medal with a timing of 10.80 while Belgium's Victor Hofmans took the bronze with an 11.01s run.

While, in the men's 200m race, Amlan Borgohain clocked 20.96 to finish at the top of the podium ahead of Hofmans (21.42) and Jamaican sprinter Samuel Rowe (21.88). Amlan Borgohain's personal best in the 200m is 20.52, which is also the Indian national record in the event.

On the other hand, Indian athlete Sapna Kumari finished behind Belgium's Amber Vanden Bosch in the women's 100m hurdles in what was a two-woman field. The Indian clocked 14.10. India's Mohammed Afsal P failed to finish the men's 800m race. (ANI)

