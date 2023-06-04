Indian atheletes leave for Berlin Special Olympics World Games 2023

The Special Olympics Bharat athletes left for the Special Olympics World Summer Games to be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17-25. Ahead of the games, in a send-off ceremony Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher offerrd her best wishes to the special athletes from the district. The theatre, film and television actor invited the athletes to the Smart City Office Sector 17 on Friday, read Special Olympics Bharat press release.

An Athlete (Swimming) and a coach (TT) will participate from Chandigarh at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. The ceremony was held at the Bhavan Vidyalaya School for the special athletes from the district in the presence of Neelu Sarin, Area Director, SO Bharat- Chandigarh.

"I offer my best wishes to the athlete and the coach who are going from Chandigarh to Special Olympics World Games, Berlin. I also extend my best wishes to all the athletes participating from India in the prestigious event", said Kher. Meanwhile, Bihar State Sports Authority hosted a befitting send-off ceremony for the athletes and coaches going for the Berlin Games from the state.

DG Sports - Ravindran Shankran, IPS blessed and wished all the three participants from the state, which included an athlete, a unified partner and a coach, added the release. On June 4, with over 200 persons in attendance, the state will organize yet another Send Off at the Patliputra Sports Complex with Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly at the SCADA Business Centre, added the release.

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 will be from June 17 to June 25 in Berlin, Germany. The event will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 198 Athletes and partners and 57 Coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 Sports.

The Special Olympics World Games offer the opportunity to unite the world like no other event can. Here people with and without disabilities, people of different nations, cultures, political views, and religions meet and can overcome existing prejudices through the power of sport. Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation accredited by Special Olympics Inc. USA, to conduct sports and development programs all over India. Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sports, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. (ANI)

