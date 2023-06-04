Left Menu

"We've got our strong race pace": Sergio Perez hopeful of comeback in Spanish GP

Perez was on a flying lap when he went sideways into the gravel at Turn 5, ruining his tyres with no time left to pit for a fresh set, and leaving him in 11th position

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:47 IST
Red Bull's Sergio Perez is struggling to perform in the front of the grid since Monaco GP as he failed to score any points in the historic race last week as a crash left him at the back of the grid during the final race as reported by Sky Sports. Perez was on a flying lap when he went sideways into the gravel at Turn 5, ruining his tyres with no time left to pit for a fresh set, and leaving him 11th.

After the disappointing performance, Perez reflected on his performance. "I touched I think the wet patch and I just lost the car," Perez was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I managed to control it, get out of there but then the tyres were just too hot, simply too hot to do anything in the lap, unfortunately, but it is what it is."

"I was not very comfortable with the car to be honest. I had a good final practice, I think we managed to make some good progress, but all the way through qualy I was not that confident. So, I think things were looking a little bit tougher for us." He added. Although, Barcelona is quite different from Monaco track as Moanco tracks are narrow and slow speed where overtaking is near impossible. Perez is banking on Red Bull's incredible pace to recover positions in the race.

"Hopefully we are able to recover and get into some points and hopefully get back into the podium positions, We've got our strong race pace, but everything is pretty close at the top so it's going to be difficult to make some progress." Perez concluded as per Sky Sports. Spanish GP Qualifying Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (Alpine*). (ANI)

