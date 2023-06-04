KIUG gives reason to smile and double gold medals for ace archer, Pragati

Archery champion Pragati from Guru Kashi University clinched two gold medals at the recently-concluded Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh. As per a press release from Khelo India, Pragati won in the women's archery event, securing a gold medal, and later continued her winning streak in the mixed team event, claiming another gold.

In a thrilling showdown at Babu Banarasi Das University cricket ground, Pragati defeated Muskaan Kirar from Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya by a close margin of 144-143, securing the gold medal. She then partnered with Simranjeet Singh from Guru Nanak Dev University-Amritsar in the mixed-team event, defeating Somanshi Medatwal and Ritik Sharma from Guru Kashi University with a score of 150-144. Hailing from Guru Kashi University in Punjab, Pragati is presently pursuing a Bachelor's degree. She took part at the Khelo India University Games for the first time and made a remarkable impact. Sharing about her journey she said, "While my father had enrolled me in archery seriously, I was inclined towards sports and I always wanted to escape from academics. I never enjoyed studying. It's not that I wasn't good at it, but I always wanted to play sports. I always had that thought in my mind. So, I asked my father to let me join a particular sport. He then enrolled me in archery."

Pragati mentioned that her parents run a stationery shop in Delhi's Dilshad Garden. Apart from her parents, she has one sister. Talking about her sporting journey, she stated, "No one in my family is involved in sports. I train at the Devansh Archery Academy in Najafgarh. My coaches are Surendra Pawar and Vikas. My biggest achievement in my career came in 2021 when I became the Junior National Champion." Pragati stated that she also participated in the Khelo India Youth Games. Pragati said, "I played in Khelo India youth games held at Pune and secured the fourth rank. I also played in Panchkula, but my performance was not good there. As of international events, I have also played in the World Cup. I participated in the 2021 edition in Paris and the 2022 edition in Colombia. My performance in Paris was not great, but I achieved a good rank in Colombia."

Pragati has also competed at the Youth World Championship and the Asia Cup. While sharing her rejoice after winning the gold at the Khelo India University Games. She said, "I am very happy. The Khelo India University Games has given me a reason to be happy. In life, I just want to stay happy and keep my family happy. Winning medals is also an aim of mine. I worked hard for it, but first and foremost, I find joy in seeing my own happiness and the happiness of my family. I started the game for my own happiness, and I hope this happiness remains eternal." Pragati expressed her joy as she loved the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Khelo India University Games 2022. She said, "It is a great platform. The arrangements made in Lucknow were excellent. The hostel provided to us was splendid, and we were served delicious food. Overall, it was a world-class arrangement." (ANI)

