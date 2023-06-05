Left Menu

French Open: Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek beat Francisco Cabral-Rafael Matos in third round

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek maintain their red-hot form at the ongoing French Open 2023, as they defeated Francisco Cabral and Rafael Matos 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5 in the third round.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:22 IST
French Open: Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek beat Francisco Cabral-Rafael Matos in third round
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (Photo: atp.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The pair of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek maintain their red-hot form at the ongoing French Open 2023, as they defeated Francisco Cabral and Rafael Matos 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-5 in the third round. Dodig and Krajicek surrendered a 3-0 lead on the way to losing the first set, but won the second and third sets with late breaks of their opponents' serves to wrap up a two-hour, 59-minute triumph.

After defeating Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 6-4, 7-6(4), the fourth seeds will face German combo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals in Paris. Krawietz is a two-time Roland Garros champion, having won the trophy in 2019 and 2020 partnering Andreas Mies, who also won in the third round. Mies and partner Matwe Middelkoop defeated fifth seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with defending champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer.

The other winning pair in Paris on Sunday was Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. With a 6-2, 6-3 victory, the Spanish-Argentine duo stopped the streak of Marcelo Melo and John Peers. Granollers and Zeballos have won seven ATP Tour titles as a team but are looking for their first major win this week in Paris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023