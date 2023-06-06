Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign

Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan 'One skin', both countries' football federations announced on Monday. The CBF announced that Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, also as a part of an anti-racism campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 00:35 IST
Soccer-Brazil and Spain to play friendly in anti-racism campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an anti-racism campaign under the slogan 'One skin', both countries' football federations announced on Monday. A statement from the Spanish soccer governing body (RFEF) said the match will be held in Spain to "reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and to intensify the already existing good relations".

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has led the "Racists out of football" campaign to eradicate discriminatory behaviour in stadiums after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was racially abused during a LaLiga match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium on May 21. Brazil's football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: "This action, in collaboration with my friend Luis Rubiales, will be important to further reinforce the need to fight vehemently against racism in all corners of the planet."

Brazil and Spain will face each other for the 10th time, with five wins for the South Americans, two for the Europeans and two draws. Their last clash was in the 2013 Confederations Cup final when Brazil beat the then-world champions 3-0. The CBF announced that Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, also as a part of an anti-racism campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023