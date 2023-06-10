Left Menu

Don't think it will affect my batting in second innings: Rahane on finger injury

Rahane was struck on his right hands index finger off a Pat Cummins bouncer on the second day of the match. Thakur also said Rahane will definitely bat in the second innings.He Rahane got a bad blow on his finger.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 00:10 IST
Battling a finger injury, India's saviour Ajinkya Rahane on Friday dispelled doubts about his involvement with the bat in his team's second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia here.

Rahane, who made a memorable 89 in his comeback Test after 18 months, hoped that the finger injury he sustained on Thursday would not affect his batting in the second innings.

''Don't think it will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings),'' Rahane told the broadcaster at the end of the third day's play.

Rahane faced 129 balls and struck 11 fours and a six during his stay in the middle. His 109-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur (51 off 109) kept India in the game but Australia still managed to take a massive 173-run first-innings lead. At stumps, Australia extended their lead to 296 runs by reaching 123 for four in 44 overs in their second innings. ''Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in.'' Referring to Cameron Green's incredible catch to dismiss him, Rahane said, ''That was a really good catch. We all know he's a really good fielder. Has a big reach.'' He had no qualms in admitting that Australia have their nose ahead.

''Australia slightly ahead in the game. For us it's important to be in the moment, play session by session. First one hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers,'' Rahane said. Rahane was struck on his right hand's index finger off a Pat Cummins bouncer on the second day of the match. He immediately felt pain and called on the physio for treatment. Thakur also said Rahane will ''definitely bat'' in the second innings.

''He (Rahane) got a bad blow on his finger. It does not look too bad, it is being assessed. He did not go out in the field as it would have been risky and he had already fractured the same finger previously. He will definitely bat.''

