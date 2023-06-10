Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Shocked Kipyegon adds 5,000m world record to 1500m mark in Paris

A week after shattering the world record in the women's 1,500 metres, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon had no expectations of a world-beating time in the 5,000, a distance she had not contested in eight years, but managed to surprise herself. The 29-year-old produced a stunning performance to crush the world 5,000 mark at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, beating world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in the process.

Soccer-Balogun says Southgate comments had no impact on decision to play for U.S

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun said Gareth Southgate had no impact on his decision to switch allegiance and play for the United States after the England manager had urged him to be patient in waiting for a place with the senior national team.

The sought after 21-year-old, who has been on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, said last month that he would represent the U.S. after he played for England at Under-21 level.

Athletics-Ethiopia's Girma breaks men's 3,000m steeplechase world record in Paris

Olympic and world silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia broke the world record in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the Paris Diamond League, the third world mark set on Friday. Girma pulled away over the final lap to cross in seven minutes 52.11 seconds, lowering the previous mark of 7:53.63 set by Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen on Sept. 3, 2004 in Brussels.

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets stand two victories away from their first NBA title, and their top two players are coming off historic performances. But the Nuggets remember their Game 2 home loss and know they will need to deliver a supreme effort on Friday night when they visit the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Soccer-Inter won't just defend, says Man City's Guardiola

Manchester City must overcome more than just a formidable Inter Milan defence as they seek to win the Champions League for the first time on Saturday, according to manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola's side will start hot favourites in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, not only to finally get their hands on a trophy that has proved elusive, but also to complete a treble.

NHL-Vegas embracing small adjustments after Game 3 loss

The Vegas Golden Knights will not shy away from making adjustments after the Florida Panthers beat them in overtime on Thursday to cut their lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1, said coach Bruce Cassidy. Playing for a raucous home crowd, Florida's All-Star Matthew Tkachuk flicked the equalizer into the net with scarcely more than two minutes left in the third period before centre Carter Verhaeghe clinched it with a wrist shot through traffic in OT.

Tennis-French Open finalist Ruud hopes Grand Slam dreams gain lift-off

Casper Ruud may have crashed in his last two Grand Slam finals but the Norwegian fourth seed said after soaring into a second successive French Open title clash on Friday that relying on autopilot could be his best bet to succeed. Ruud booked his spot in the final for a second consecutive year by cruising past German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0 and will aim to win a maiden Grand Slam when he meets 22-times major champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Soccer-Leeds United owner Radrizzani agrees to sell to 49ers Enterprises

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises, the second-tier English side said on Friday. 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers, have been a shareholder at Leeds, recently relegated from the Premier League, since their initial investment in May 2018.

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen shatters world record in seldom-run two-mile event at Paris Diamond League

Norwegian distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the world record in the two mile race at the Paris Diamond League on Friday. The 22-year-old ran seven minutes and 54.10 seconds, smashing Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997.

Tennis-Djokovic closes on Major 23 as Alcaraz breaks down, faces Ruud in final

Novak Djokovic took a giant leap towards claiming a men's record 23rd Grand Slam trophy with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 French Open semi-final victory over an ailing Carlos Alcaraz in a clash of titans that ended in anticlimactic fashion on Friday.

In Sunday's title clash, the world number three will face rampant fourth seed Casper Ruud who stormed into the final for a second year running by swatting aside German 22nd seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 6-0 in a battle of big-hitters.

