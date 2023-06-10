U23, U17 Asian Wrestling C'ships 2023: 60 Indian grapplers set to be in action

The U23 and U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, which begin on Saturday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, will feature a 60-member Indian delegation. The wrestlers will compete at the U23 and U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in 2023 in the men's and women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman divisions. In each of the three wrestling forms for each age group, there are ten weight divisions, as per Olympics.com.

Sagar Jaglan, a men's freestyle wrestler competing in the 79kg weight class, is one of India's top medal contenders among the 60 wrestlers chosen during the trials, along with the Greco-Roman competitors Ankit Gulia (72kg), Vikas (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), and Nitesh (97kg). Sagar Jaglan, 19, is also the Asian U15 champion in 2019 and the cadet world champion in 2021. At the U20 World Championships last year, he took home a bronze medal.

Ankit Gulia, on the other hand, won a bronze medal in the senior-level Ibrahim Moustafa Ranking Series earlier this year and is also the 2019 U15 Asian champion. Bronze medals were won by Rohit Dahiya, Vikas, and Nitesh at the U23 World Championships the previous year.

On June 18, 2023, the U.23 and U.17 Asian Wrestling Championships will come to an end. *U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023: Indian squad-Women's freestyle: Neelam (50kg), Tamanna (53kg), Jyoti (55kg), Rajni (57kg), Anjli (59kg), Nitika (62kg), Bhateri (65kg), Radhika (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg), Harshita (76kg)

-Men's freestyle: Shubham (57kg), Mohit Kumar (61kg), Jaskaran Singh (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Yash (74kg), Sagar Jaglan (79kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Parveen Kumar (92kg), Sahil (97kg), Akash Antil (125kg) -Greco-Roman: Lalit (55kg), Pravin Patil (60kg), Ankit (63kg), Vinayak Siddheshwar Patila (67kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg), Vikas (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Manoj Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Parvesh (130kg)

*U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023: Indian squad-Women's wrestling: Rachana (40kg), Parveen (43kg), Muskan (46kg), Drishti (49kg), Rajnita (53kg), Neha (57kg), Savita (61kg), Shiksha (65kg), Srishti (69kg), Kajal (73kg) -Men's freestyle: Dhanraj Bharat Shirke (45kg), Rupesh (48kg), Rohit (51kg), Ankush (55kg), Tushar (60kg), Sourabh (65kg), Narender (71kg), Saurabh Yadav (80kg), Vinay (92kg), Jaspooran Singh (110kg)

-Greco-Roman: Pranjl Kangra (45kg), Siddhanath Kirshnat Patil (48kg), Manu Yadav (51kg), Suraj (55kg), Varun (60kg), Sachin Kumar (65kg), Sohamraj Jagannath More (71kg), Aman (80kg), Ramandeep (92kg), Ronak (110kg). (ANI)

