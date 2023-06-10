"We all know the qualities Man City possess,'" says Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian

Before Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Inter Milan player Matteo Darmian praised City for being a "quality side, which has brilliant individual players." Manchester City will take on Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Sunday at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Turkey.

The city will be aiming for its first-ever UEFA Champions League title and completing a season treble after previously capturing the Premier League and FA Cup at the domestic level. On the other hand, Inter Milan is chasing its fourth title. Matteo Darmian who had several encounters with Man City said that the side has some "brilliant individual players" therefore they have to be determined in the game.

"I encountered City several times back then. We all know the qualities they possess; they have brilliant individual players. We'll have to be determined and attentive in order to cause them problems," Darmian said to Inter Milan's official website. When asked that if Man City is favourite in the match, he said, "As we have always done, we will try to implement our ideas and combine them with heart and sacrifice in a match where the details will make the difference."

"I played for United (Manchester United), so it will obviously be special for me. We will give everything for ourselves, for the Club, for the staff and for the fans. We would be delighted to bring this very important trophy home," he further added. On the positive atmosphere within the team, he said, "There are so many emotions within us right now. We are feeling good both physically and mentally."

When asked about his match preparation, he said, "We need to aim to make the right choices. There will be moments where we need to drop back and occasions where we'll have to press them higher up the pitch." "That is the objective: to win. We know how strong City are, but we are also aware that we are a strong side and possess the qualities to cause them problems."

The Italian player is proud that he plays for Inter Milan as many of the national players are with him on the team. "It is nice, important and, obviously, a source of pride. However, we were a great group beyond our nationalities. We get on well together," he added. (ANI)

