Soccer-Villa agree to sign midfielder Tielemans

Midfielder Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday. After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1. Leicester's relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 04:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:42 IST
Midfielder Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday. After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the 26-year-old Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1.

Leicester's relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa's first signing of the summer transfer window. Tielemans attained hero status at the King Power Stadium in 2021 by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Having started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to AS Monaco in 2017 before joining Leicester two years later. Villa finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

 

