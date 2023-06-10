Left Menu

Oval track wasn't fully prepared for a game like WTC final: Shami

After Shardul Thakur, senior speedster Mohammed Shami has said that the pitch being used for the World Test Championship final against Australia was not fully ready for a game of that magnitude.The pitch continues to offer variable bounce but behaved better on day four than the first three days.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-06-2023 04:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:55 IST
Oval track wasn't fully prepared for a game like WTC final: Shami
Mohammad Shami. Image Credit: ANI

After Shardul Thakur, senior speedster Mohammed Shami has said that the pitch being used for the World Test Championship final against Australia was not fully ready for a game of that magnitude.

The pitch continues to offer variable bounce but behaved better on day four than the first three days. ''In Test matches, pitches tend to get slower as the game goes on. But I don't think this pitch was fully prepared for World Test Championship final. It was not fully ready but day by day it does change in a Test match,'' said Shami after stumps on day four.

India were 164 for three chasing a record 444 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Shami thinks his team has a good chance of creating history on Sunday.

''Test matches should be decided on day five and in the last session. That is what called a proper Test. In the last four years, we have played well against Australia. Both have fought hard. We will have to bat well tomorrow.'' India won a back to back series in Australia in 2021 after staging remarkable comebacks in Sydney and Brisbane. Asked if India will take confidence from those memorable games, he said:''We believe we can win the match. We have performed well overseas not just in England. We will come together to win this. 280 runs if you bat well it is gettable.'' Rahane did not take the field in second innings after being hit while batting on Friday. But Shami said he is fully fit to bat.

''He is batting well. In sports, you get hurt but you keep playing.'' Shami too is prepared to make a lower-order contribution if the need arises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023