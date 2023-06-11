Left Menu

Real Madrid sign their former defender Fran Garcia

According to the official website of Real Madrid, At the age of 23, Fran Garcia knows exactly what it's like to wear the Real Madrid shirt. He made his debut with the first team in a 2018/19 Copa del Rey match against Melilla and provided an assist.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 15:56 IST
Real Madrid sign their former defender Fran Garcia
Fran Garcia (Image: realmadrid.com) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Fran Garcia has joined Real Madrid. The left-back returns to the club where he spent seven seasons after a three-year stint at Rayo Vallecano, where he has amassed experience (72 games in the Primera Division) and has become one of the league's top defenders. In last season's championship, he was the outfield player to have played the most minutes (3,408). According to the official website of Real Madrid, at the age of 23, Fran Garcia knows exactly what it's like to wear the Real Madrid shirt. He made his debut with the first team in a 2018/19 Copa del Rey match against Melilla and provided an assist.

He was then in the Castilla team for the first of his two seasons. He came to the academy side after playing in different youth teams since he joined the club in 2013 to play in the under-15s. After seven seasons in the youth academy, in 2020 he moved to Rayo and helped the club gain promotion to the Primera Division. He was an ever-present player on the left side of the Vallecano team, playing 40 games last season and scoring 2 goals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023