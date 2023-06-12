Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

TOSHIMA'S OWN GOAL SEES MARINOS MOVE CLEAR IN JAPAN Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos moved into sole possession of top spot in Japan on Saturday after beating Kashiwa Reysol 4-3 while Vissel Kobe lost 2-1 at Cerezo Osaka.

Kobe dropped to third, three points behind Marinos but having played a game fewer, after Sota Kitano's goal three minutes into added time gave Cerezo Osaka the win. In Yokohama, Marinos' Anderson Lopes scored his second of the game four minutes into added time to level the scores before an own goal from Kashiwa's Sachiro Toshima three minutes later handed the home side the points.

Kasper Junker scored his ninth of the season to give Nagoya Grampus a 2-1 win over Avispa Fukuoka, leaving his side in second, a point behind Marinos. OSCAR'S PENALTIES SEE PORT OPEN FOUR-POINT LEAD IN CHINA

Former Chelsea forward Oscar scored twice from the penalty spot in the second half as Shanghai Port came from a goal down to beat Nantong Zhiyun on Friday and open up a four-point lead in the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua moved into second with a 1-0 win over Qingdao Hainiu courtesy of a goal from Cephas Malele, while Chengdu Rongcheng dropped to third after their 0-0 draw with Tianjin Tigers.

SOUTH KOREA'S ULSAN EXTEND LEAD AS CHASING PAIR SHARE POINTS Ulsan Hyundai restored their 13-point lead in Korea with a 5-1 win over Jeju United on Saturday that featured a brace from Valeri Qazaishvili.

The Georgian striker opened and closed the scoring for Ulsan with Ataru Esaka, Um Wong-sang and Joo Min-kyu also on the scoresheet. The win saw Ulsan move a further two points clear of second-placed Pohang Steelers, who drew 1-1 with third placed FC Seoul. Ha Chang-rae struck five minutes into added time to earn Seoul a share of the points.

Jeonbuk Motors continued their revival, with South Korea international Cho Gue-sung scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Gangwon FC. The former champions' third straight win saw them climb to fifth. PETRESCU TO REPLACE KIM SANG-SIK AT JEONBUK

Former Asian champions Jeonbuk said on Friday ex-Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu has been appointed their new head coach. The 55-year-old replaces Kim Sang-sik, who stood down last month following a poor start to the campaign. Petrescu previously worked in China, where he won the Chinese FA Cup with Jiangsu Suning, as well as in his native Romania, where he led CFR Cluj to several league titles.

Jeonbuk, who have won the league a record nine times and finished runners-up to Ulsan last season, said Petrescu would be unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)