South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Sentenced: A Scandal Unfurled

A South Korean court has sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison on bribery charges. Prosecutors claim she accepted gifts from Unification Church officials in return for political favors. Cleared of other charges, her lawyers intend to challenge the bribery conviction.

The case arises amid ongoing legal scrutiny concerning Kim's husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces multiple trials following his attempted imposition of martial law. The judge highlighted that while the first lady's role lacks formal power, it remains a significant symbol for the nation.

Kim, who has been detained since August, responded through her lawyers, accepting the judgment and apologizing for public disturbance. Her conviction intensifies the public and legal zigzag surrounding her and her husband's tenure in South Korea's political landscape.

