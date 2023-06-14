Left Menu

Bangladesh reaches 116-1 at lunch on Day 1 of cricket test against Afghanistan

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 14-06-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 12:22 IST
Bangladesh reaches 116-1 at lunch on Day 1 of cricket test against Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain hit a half-century as Bangladesh made a steady start to the one-off cricket test against Afghanistan on Wednesday, reaching 116-1 at lunch on the opening day.

Najmul was batting on 64 and opener Mahmudul Hasan was unbeaten on 38 at the first interval.

Bangladesh made a forgettable start after Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat.

Pace bowler Nijatullah Masood had Zakir Hasan (1) caught behind by wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai, making him the first Afghan bowler to claim a wicket with the first delivery of his test debut.

The delivery from Masood in the second over shaped across Zakir but the on-field umpire remained unmoved. Replays revealed that the ball took the feintest nick off the bat before going through to 'keeper, confirming the dismissal.

By doing so, Masood became the 22nd bowler in the world to achieve the feat.

Najmul counterattacked, epitomizing Bangladesh's ambition to play an aggressive brand of cricket, and it paid off.

He punished anything short as he struck 11 boundaries in his almost chanceless knock.

Najmul raised his fourth test half-century off 58 balls, pulling a short delivery behind backward square leg for four.

Mahmudul, playing his first test since June last year, was patient during his innnigs as Bangladesh remained untroubled in the morning session.

Bangladesh is without injured senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, with wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das elevated to the captaincy in the test format for the first time.

Afghanistan is without key spin bowler Rashid Khan for its first test match in more than two years since a win over Zimbabwe at Abu Dhabi in March 2021. He was ruled out as a precaution to assist his recovery from a lower back injury sustained during the Indian Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023