Australia's woman all-rounder Annabel Sutherland adds 'wobble seam' ball in her attack for Ashes

Sutherland was outstanding in the recent test at Manuka Oval in January 2022. There, she experimented with the Duke's ball for the first time.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:01 IST
Annabel Sutherland (Image: cricket.com.au) . Image Credit: ANI
Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has added 'wobble seam' ball in bowling variation ahead of the one-off Ashes match against England starting June 22 onwards. "I've got a bit of a wobble seam ball going, which has been nice, and so far I've loved it and I'm looking forward to getting out there for the three-dayer and putting it into practice against the England A girls," Sutherland told cricket.com.au in Leicester on Tuesday.

Sutherland was outstanding in the recent test at the Manuka Oval in January 2022. There she experimented with the Duke's ball for the first time. Sutherland will feature first time in the overseas Ashes tour, she is excited to play as she has the memories of watching Australia's men play at Lord's as a 15-year-old back in 2015.

"Growing up the Ashes was something that I always looked forward to watching. Just the history that goes along with it and the girls always talk about (an away Ashes tour) a lot in terms of what it means to them, especially the senior girls who have played in a fair few. I've loved (bowling with the Dukes), it stays harder for longer and swings for longer too," Sutherland said.

The women's team got a chance to camp with the men's cricket team where they also met Mitchell Starc. Sutherland said that they were lucky to learn from the boy's experience. "(Assistant coach) Scott Prestwidge has been awesome in his knowledge and luckily enough, Mitchell Starc was at some of the camps (in Brisbane) and the Aussie boys were at that second camp that we had up there so a few of the girls were pretty keen to pick the boys' brains," she said.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

