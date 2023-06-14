My personal perspective is always positive: UAE batter Asif Khan hopes to kick on again at ICC World Cup Qualifier

Asif Khan, in excellent form, is determined to bring an end to the United Arab Emirates' eight-year-long wait for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup. The UAE are looking to seal just the third qualification in their history, and their first since 2015, at the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

To achieve this, they will need to navigate through a challenging group that includes Sri Lanka and Ireland before progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, the top two teams will earn their tickets to India. Khan was integral for his side at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in April, top-scoring with 296 runs across the tournament including a century against USA and 96 in what turned out to be a crucial victory over Namibia.

And the 33-year-old is taking plenty of heart from those showings, as well as UAE's run to the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup, ahead of the action beginning in Bulawayo. "Our preparations are going well. We are looking forward to making winning combinations in the warm-up matches as this will be helpful for us in qualifiers. My personal perspective is always positive. My form is good, I am trying to deliver 100% in the Qualifier, and I am confident," Asif Khan was quoted as saying by ICC.

"We are very pleased and gained confidence from the win against Namibia, in Namibia. We played very well, and we are going with the same mindset in the Qualifier as well. Our key factor is our commitment. We played well in Nepal and Namibia, so we are trying to keep this momentum in the Qualifier. Our expectations are always positive and we believe in ourselves," he added. If the UAE are to successfully navigate the Qualifier, they will need middle order batter Khan to repeat his Windhoek heroics and pile on the runs once more.

Khan has been in fine form since his ODI debut in March 2022, averaging 40.28 with the bat for the country he moved to in 2017. He had to wait five years for his international bow but firing his side to a first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup appearance since 2015 will make it all worth the wait.

"My journey has been very hard. I played first-class cricket in Pakistan, played for Pakistan under-19s against Australia under-19s and then moved to the UAE to start playing cricket and give coaching to kids," he reflected. "It's not easy for me. I performed in domestic cricket in the UAE and had to wait for the UAE national team. I kept trying, kept performing and then finally my dreams came true and my efforts and performance give me the chance to played for the UAE. This is the best moment for me to represent the UAE and we are looking forward to showing what we can do," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)