UEFA Nations League: Extra time strikes from Petkovic, Modric help Croatia defeat Netherlands 4-2, reach final

An extra-time strike from Luka Modric helped Croatia seal their place in the UEFA Nations League final after defeating the hosts Netherlands 4-2 in a thrilling semifinal clash. Noa Lang's 96th-minute equaliser for the Netherlands forced extra time before Bruno Petkovic's magnificent strike gave Croatia the lead once more. However, it seemed appropriate that Luka Modric, 37, made the final impact on the pitch following yet another age-defying masterclass.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands team put themselves in an excellent position to go to the final back at De Kuip on Sunday after Donyell Malen's low finish gave the home side the edge (34th minute) in a first half of scant opportunities. But for his team, that was the best things could get. Things were changed by Cody Gakpo's blunder inside his own box. He then pulled down the seasoned Modric on the occasion of his 165th cap after his sloppy touch lost possession. With a calmly executed penalty kick by Andrej Kramaric in the 55th minute, Croatia gained momentum and the scores were level 1-1.

Croatia secured a lead in the 72nd minute. Virgil van Dijk's attempted to stop Mario Palasic and the latter netted the ball to put Croatia in control. Lang in the sixth minute of extra time turned up with an equaliser, sending the crowd into loud cheers. The Netherlands hoped that their energy would help them win in front of their home crowd, but a fine strike by Petkovic in the 98th minute put back Croatia in the lead.

Petkovic rolled Frenkie de Jong, whipping his shot past Van Dijk into the corner of the net. The Netherlands conceded a second penalty and Modric stole the show with his strike, winning the game for Croatia. Croatia will play either Spain or Italy in the final, who lock horns with each other on Thursday.

The Netherlands will face the loser of the second semifinal in a third-place play-off on Sunday. (ANI)

