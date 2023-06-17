Left Menu

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty set to face reigning world champions in Indonesia Open 2023 final

India's star shuttler duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the summit clash of Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday.

India's star shuttler duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the summit clash of Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday. The Indian duo will be walking into this fixture as underdogs. The Indian duo have tasted defeat eight times. They will need to defy the odds to clinch their maiden BWF Super 1000 title.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag defeated the South Korean pair by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal. The Indians lost the first game but bounced back in the next two games, which turned out to be extremely competitive and intense. With the win, the pair of Satwik and Chirag claimed the 6th spot in BWF World Rankings while the South Korean pair was at No. 12.

On the other hand, the Malaysian duo turned the tables around in the second and third sets to seal their place in the final. They lost the first game set by a score of 21-12 against the Indonesian duo of Yeremia Rambitan and Pramudya Riyanto. They bounced back in the second set to claim it in a close encounter with a score of 23-21.

In the deciding set they registered a comfortable victory with a score of 21-13. (ANI)

