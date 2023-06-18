"Form they are in now is great," says Scotland's former goalkeeper David Marshall

Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall is on cloud nine after Scotland's win against Norway at the Hampden Park Stadium on Sunday. Speaking on Sky Sports, Marshall said, "The form they are in now is great." David James Marshall is a Scottish professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Scottish Premiership club Hibernian, and formerly played for the Scotland national team.

Marshall started his career at Celtic, where he came through the youth system and starred in a European victory against Barcelona. Speaking to Sky Sports, David Marshall while applauding his teammates said, "The form they are in now is great. They are eight points ahead of Norway with five games to go, and Norway still has to come to Glasgow."

He further added, "It's a fantastic start to qualifying. Looking at the table it makes for great reading. They've played and beaten Spain and also won in Norway. Hampden Park will be bouncing on Tuesday night as Scotland looks to back this result up against Georgia." David Marshall further expressed himself as he said, "A win on Tuesday would put Scotland in a fantastic position to qualify. They'd be disappointed not to qualify from that position. It's a huge game against Georgia now," as per Sky Sports.

The first half of the match ended all square as neither team managed to find the back of the net. In the second half, Norway was awarded a penalty. Star striker, Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to give Norwar a 1-0 lead.

As the game approached its end, it looked like Norway would have their first victory in the group, but Scotland's two late goals changed the scenario. In the 87th minute, a defensive blunder by Norway helped Scotland's Lyndon Dykes to roll the ball past Norway's goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1.

Just after two minutes, Scotland scored their second goal. In the 89th minute of the match, Kenny McLean's curler saw Scotland go 2-1 against Norway. Norway took nine shots out of which three were on targets. They had 59 per cent of ball possession during the game. Norway completed a total of 543 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Scotland took five shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the match was 41 per cent. Scotland completed 378 passes with an accuracy of 83 per cent. (ANI)

