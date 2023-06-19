Soccer-Rodri named UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament

Spain midfielder Rodri was named the UEFA Nations League's Player of the Tournament after his side edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout at the Feyenoord Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was named the Champions League's Player of the Season just over a week ago when he helped treble-winners Manchester City win the elite club competition for the first time by scoring in the final.

