Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Promes to 18 months for assault -ANP
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:59 IST
A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee.
Promes, 31, is currently living in Moscow and it is not certain he will return to the Netherlands. Last month prosecutors charged him additionally with drug trafficking.
Promes previously played with Ajax and the Dutch national football team.
