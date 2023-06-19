Left Menu

Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions, Puneri Paltan to play in season 4 opener on July 13

Defending champions Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13 in the opening match of season 4. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:36 IST
Indian paddler Manika Batra at Ultimate Table Tennis season 4 schedule draw (Image: UTT/TTFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], June 19 (ANI):The schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 was announced on Monday as the defending champions Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on July 13. Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT are the other four franchisees to fight for the coveted title.

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15. A total of 18 exciting ties including the semi-finals and final, will be played among the six franchisees starting 7.30 PM and telecasted live on Sports18 and JioCinema. The semi-finals are scheduled on July 28 and 29 while the grand finale will be held on July 30.

The franchise-based league will take place under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India. UTT Season 4 will witness the presence of top global stars including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA's Lily Zhang (WR24) alongside Indian stars Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Keeping up with the UTT's tradition of unfolding exciting young Indian talents, Season 4 will also see some of the brightest Indian prospects in Payas Jain, SFR Snehit and Diya Chitale among many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

