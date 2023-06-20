Left Menu

India U-17 Women to set camp in Indore for AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

Led by head coach Priya PV, 33 players will take part in the camp beginning on July 7 at the Emerald Heights School in Indore. The AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2 will take place in September.

The India U-17 women's team is set to camp in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in preparation for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2. The Young Tigresses had emerged as Group F toppers in Round 1 of the qualifiers held in Kyrgyz Republic in April. They beat the hosts 1-0 and Myanmar 2-1 to qualify for the second round, according to the-aiff.com.

Led by head coach Priya PV, 33 players will take part in the camp beginning on July 7 at the Emerald Heights School in Indore. The AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2 will take place in September. India have been drawn alongside Korea Republic, Thailand and IR Iran in Group A. The top two sides will qualify for the final tournament to be held in Indonesia in April 2024. The venue for the qualifying matches is yet to be confirmed by the AFC.

The 33-member India U-17 women's squad for the Indore camp: Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Khambi Chanu Sarangthem, Linthoinganbi Chanu Thongram, Shreya Sharma, Khushi, Heena, Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Akhila Rajan, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrembam, Arya Anilkumar, Sonibia Devi Irom, Lalita Boypai, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Juhi Singh, Babita, Kumari, Shveta Rani, Shilji Shaji, Shivani Toppo, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Remi Thokchom, Pooja, Kajal Kumari, Sulanjana Raul, Nishima Kumari, Shaulina Dang, Sarjida Khatun, Monisha Singh, Priya Chettri, Anita Dungdung, Khushbu Kashiram Saroj. (ANI)

