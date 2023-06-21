Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Paris 2024 headquarters searched in corruption probe; Soccer-Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Paris 2024 headquarters searched in corruption probe

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee and those of its infrastructure partner were searched by police on Tuesday as part of investigations into alleged embezzlement of public funds and favouritism, prosecutors said. The national financial prosecutor's office (PNF) said the Paris 2024 headquarters were raided amid a preliminary investigation launched in 2017 into contracts made by the Summer Games' organising committee.

Soccer-Messi to make Inter Miami debut next month

Lionel Messi is set to play his first game for Inter Miami on July 21 when the Major League Soccer side host Mexico's Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener, managing owner Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald newspaper on Tuesday. Messi and Miami have agreed terms on a deal and are finalising paperwork and visas after the Argentine great's announcement this month of his intention to join the club.

Tennis-Murray will not 'overreact' to early Queen's exit

Andy Murray said he will not "overreact" to his opening round exit at the Queen's Club Championships after Tuesday's 6-3 6-1 defeat by Alex de Minaur ended the three-time Gland Slam winner's hopes of securing a seeding at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old Scot, who has won Queen's a record five times, came into the match on the back of winning back-to-back grasscourt titles at the Surbiton Trophy and Nottingham Open this month.

Soccer-Ronaldo gives Portugal late win on 200th international appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning late goal as Portugal beat Iceland 1-0 on Tuesday to extend their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group J on an historic night for the forward who became the first player to make 200 international appearances. Ronaldo already held the record for most international appearances when he surpassed Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa’s, who held the record of 196 matches, during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein in March.

MLB roundup: Joey Votto stars in return for streaking Reds

Joey Votto homered in his second at-bat of the season, then later hit a go-ahead, two-run single while leading the Cincinnati Reds to their ninth straight win, a 5-4 decision over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Votto, a six-time All-Star, came back from left shoulder and biceps surgeries last year to play his first major league game since Aug. 16, 2022.

Soccer-Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad

N'Golo Kante will leave Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge and join Al-Ittihad as a free agent on a three-year contract, the Saudi club said on Tuesday. The France international, who joined the west London outfit from Leicester City in 2016, will team up with compatriot and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

Swimming-Scott to drop 100m free at worlds due to schedule clash

Britain's most decorated Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott will compete in only one solo event, the 200m individual medley, as well as relays at next month's world championships in Japan due to a schedule clash. He told reporters on Tuesday he would not swim the 100m freestyle that he qualified for at the British trials because the heats for that and the IM were back to back at the championships in Fukuoka.

Olympics-Sports court rejects IBA appeal, IOC condemns leadership language

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has failed to reverse the stripping of its recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday rejecting its urgent appeal. The CAS decision comes after the IOC decided two weeks ago to strip the IBA of its recognition as the official international body for the sport over its failure to meet reform criteria.

Tennis-Alcaraz made to sweat on Queen's Club debut

Carlos Alcaraz secured a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on his Queen's Club debut on Tuesday, bouncing back from a disappointing French Open. The Spaniard, who will be one of the main contenders at the Queen's grasscourt tournament and Wimbledon next month, survived a wobble in the third set and then won the tiebreak.

Golf-Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda is raring to go after missing five weeks to recover from a lower back issue and the world number two says the time away from the LPGA Tour has left her "hungry" ahead of the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey this week. Korda, who won her only major title at the event in 2021, last played at the Founders Cup in mid-May, where she missed the cut. The 24-year-old has not won on the LPGA Tour since retaining her Pelican Women's Championship title last November.

