Ravi Bishnoi switches from Rajasthan to Gujarat ahead of domestic season

He was also a part of the Indian team for the 2022 Asia Cup but was not picked for the T20 World Cup. The Jodhpur-born 22-year-old spinner has played 10 T20Is and one ODI for India so far, and took 16 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:56 IST
India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has changed his state team ahead of the new domestic season, moving from Rajasthan to Gujarat.

Bishnoi, who represented his home side Rajasthan in the domestic circuit, will next turn out for Gujarat, and is likely to pair up with veteran spinner Piyush Chawla in his new team.

Bishnoi took to Instagram to announce that he has become a part of the Gujarat state team.

Bishnoi posted a selfie of himself wearing the training kit of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

''New beginning,'' Bishnoi captioned the photo.

The young spinner played his maiden ODI against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup last year. He was also a part of the Indian team for the 2022 Asia Cup but was not picked for the T20 World Cup. The Jodhpur-born 22-year-old spinner has played 10 T20Is and one ODI for India so far, and took 16 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. He has taken 16 wickets from the 10 T20 Internationals he has played thus far, with a best bowling figure of 4/16.

Bishnoi played one first-class match for Rajasthan in the last season, and he also represented the state in a few List-A and T20 tournaments, too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

