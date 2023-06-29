Sports News Roundup: Yanks' Domingo German fires perfecto vs. A's; Motor racing-Still dreaming Correa has sights set on Formula One and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Manchester United agree deal for Mount from Chelsea -The Athletic

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal, The Athletic reported on Thursday. After back-and-forth negotiations, the London club have accepted a third offer from United worth 55 million pounds ($69.39 million) plus 5 million pounds in add-ons, the report said.

MLB roundup: Yanks' Domingo German fires perfecto vs. A's

Domingo German pitched the fourth perfect game in New York Yankees history Wednesday night, taking down 27 Athletics in order in an 11-0 victory at the Oakland Coliseum. When Esteury Ruiz grounded the right-hander's 99th pitch of the night sharply to Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, German became the first major league pitcher to throw a perfect game since Feliz Hernandez accomplished the feat against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

Sports-Global research group hoping to fill IOC void on female athlete welfare

A lack of information on female injuries and illness from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has prompted a group of more than two dozen researchers to fill it with what they hope will be a "game-changer" for female athlete welfare. In a paper published recently in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the 25 experts identified 10 areas of female health that can affect sport including menstrual and gynaecological health, pregnancy, breast feeding and mental health in the sport environment, among others.

Olympics-UCI president Lappartient elected head of French Olympic Committee

David Lappartient, head of cycling's governing UCI, has been elected president of the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) until 2025, the body said on Thursday. Lappartient beat fellow candidate Emmanuelle Bonnet Oulaldj in a secret ballot by members of the board of directors, winning 36 of the 45 votes in total, which included one abstention.

Tennis-Ageless Djokovic aiming to silence young guns again at Wimbledon

A seemingly invincible Novak Djokovic playing some of the best tennis of his career at 36 heads to Wimbledon seeking to tighten his stranglehold on the men's game and its next generation by winning a record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown. The Serbian scaled the summit by claiming his 23rd major at the French Open earlier this month, staving off younger rivals including the ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals and Casper Ruud in the title clash.

Tennis-Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback

Caroline Wozniacki is set to make a comeback to tennis after the former world number one said on Thursday that she was ready to return to the Tour having retired from the sport in 2020 to start a family. Danish player Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings and finished with 30 singles titles - including a Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in 2018.

Cycling-Bone broken, but ambition intact for Pogacar on Tour de France

It is fair to assume that if someone is going to beat defending champion Jonas Vingegaard at this year's Tour de France they will need to be at their best, yet Tadej Pogacar believes he has a shot at the title despite a far-from-ideal preparation. The Slovenian, who last year cracked under pressure from Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma team in the ‘stage of the century’ to the Col du Granon and had to settle for second overall after triumphing in 2020 and 2021, broke his wrist in multiple places in April.

Motor racing-Still dreaming Correa has sights set on Formula One

Each step Juan Manuel Correa takes towards his goal of racing in Formula One is a painful one and a constant reminder that dreams can come at a very high price. It cost Anthoine Hubert his life and nearly Correa's when four years ago in an F2 race in Spa-Francorchamps he rocketed through the infamous high-speed turn at Eau Rouge and at over 200kph rammed into his friend's car that had spun to a stop on the track.

NHL-Blackhawks draft Bedard in hopes of turning franchise around

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first pick of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in hopes the young centre can help bring the storied franchise back into contention for a Stanley Cup. The 17-year-old Canadian, known for his creative passing and lethal wrist shot, will be a critical piece of the rebuilding of the Blackhawks after three consecutive losing seasons.

Motor racing-Verstappen hits back at Hamilton over Red Bull domination

Max Verstappen reminded old foe Lewis Hamilton that 'life is unfair' after Mercedes' seven times world champion suggested Formula One needed a rule change to rein in Red Bull. Verstappen has won six of eight races so far this season and is already 69 points clear of closest rival and team mate Sergio Perez ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

