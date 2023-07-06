Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez puts up team motorhome on Airbnb

2 for up to two people in the team's motorhome located next to his private trailer for only 93 euros ($101) in a nod to the Spaniard's racing number. "The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams," said Marquez in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:30 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez puts up team motorhome on Airbnb
Marc Marquez Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will list his team’s motorhome on Airbnb where fans can stay during the Catalan Grand Prix in September. Marquez will host a one-night stay on Sept. 2 for up to two people in the team's motorhome located next to his private trailer for only 93 euros ($101) in a nod to the Spaniard's racing number.

"The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams," said Marquez in a statement. "Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else," said Marquez in a statement. "This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me. "This is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing."

The experience will also include a ride in the MotoGP simulator and personal guided tour of the paddock by the host. Marquez was ruled out of the June 25 Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries.

The 30-year-old pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring. The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings. ($1 = 0.9212 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023