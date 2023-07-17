Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Tour leader Vingegaard welcomes scepticism about performances

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar have made such a huge impression in the Tour de France that, in a sport that was marred by doping scandals, doubts about their performances have arisen but Denmark's defending champion welcomes the scepticism.

Vingegaard and Slovenian Pogacar have been on their own planet, winning the last three editions of the Tour and taking the top two spots in 2021 and 2022, and this year their opponents have been left dumbfounded.

Tennis-I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says beaten Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has experienced everything possible on a tennis court during his trophy-laden 23-year career but said he has never faced a player quite like Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz de-throned the 36-year-old Serb on Centre Court on Sunday, winning a riveting Wimbledon final with a game-style Djokovic later described as like facing a blend of the big three -- himself, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Tennis-Strycova wins doubles title with Hsieh on her farewell at Wimbledon

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova captured their second Wimbledon women's doubles title in four years by defeating third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 7-5 6-4 under a closed Centre Court roof on Sunday. The Taiwan-Czech 37-year-olds, who also triumphed together in 2019, sealed the first set after Australian Hunter slapped a forehand into the net.

Tennis-Alcaraz proves he's the real deal after Paris pain

The last time Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic he was left so frightened that the Spaniard turned into a nervous wreck and ended up suffering debilitating cramps that cruelly crushed his French Open dreams in front of a global audience. What a difference five weeks can make.

Tennis-Alcaraz seizes the throne as Djokovic finally meets his match

When Novak Djokovic fell face down on the dusty Centre Court baseline early in the fourth set of Sunday's blockbuster Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, for a second he looked in no hurry to rise up and rejoin battle. Of course, he did, because you do not have 23 Grand Slam titles in the bank by ducking a fight in moments of crisis.

Tennis-All hail Alcaraz as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign in thriller

Carlos Alcaraz heralded the changing of the guard in men's tennis as he ended Novak Djokovic's long reign at Wimbledon with a rip-roaring 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory to win the All England Club title for the first time on Sunday. The 36-year-old Serbian had been indestructible on Wimbledon's Centre Court for a decade but finally met his match as he ran out of ideas to stop young gun Alcaraz from hurtling towards the title.

Tennis - Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:

Soccer-While women's soccer boasts fierce LGBT advocates, FIFA reviews transgender rules

U.S. soccer veteran Megan Rapinoe raised the ire of retired tennis great Martina Navratilova when she said this week she would "absolutely" support a trans woman playing on the American squad. The inclusion of transgender athletes in women's events is one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport with World Athletics and World Aquatics among global federations that have tightened their rules in recent months.

Soccer-Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been stripped of the team captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag, the 30-year-old said on Sunday. Maguire was named captain by former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer six months after his arrival at United in 2019, but made only 16 league appearances last season with midfielder Bruno Fernandes wearing the armband in his absence.

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen sets new European record at Silesia Diamond League

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke his own European 1500 metres record at Sunday's Diamond League meeting in Silesia, clocking 3:27.14. The 22-year-old followed the field until the final lap, when he sprinted clear, beating the previous record by 0.81 seconds set in Oslo last month, sending a warning shot to rivals ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)