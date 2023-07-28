Gautrain free bus service for Springboks rugby match ticket holders

The Gautrain has announced the provision of a free bus service for ticket holders attending the Springboks Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, 29 July 2023.

Gautrain Management Agency Chief Operating Officer, Tshepo Kgobe, said the provision of free bus service to rugby fans this weekend, follows a similar initiative during the Nedbank Cup Final, when Gautrain trains and busses were released to ferry spectators to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Hatfield, free of charge.

“Our provision of these free services is in tandem with and support of the province’s strategy of rebuilding the economy of Gauteng, with big sporting events as a great tool to boost the economy of the province. Gautrain would like to reposition itself as a mobility of choice in the province as we transport people in the province to work, but also places of fun and entertainment,” Kgobe said.

Kgobe emphasised that the free bus transfer from Gautrain Park Station to Emirates Airline Park is only for match ticket holders who travel by Gautrain, and standard train and parking fees will apply.

“The first bus will leave Gautrain Park Station for Emirates Airline Park at 1pm. The last bus will leave Emirates Airline Park for Gautrain Park Station at 8pm. Standard Gautrain rules will apply, including no eating or drinking on the train, bus or at stations,” Kgobe said.

The build-up to match will start at 4pm, with the match starting at 5pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)