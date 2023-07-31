ATP rankings: Carlos Alcaraz remains World No.1; Arthur Fils cracks top 50

Frenchman Arthur Fils, 16-time tour-level titlist Stan Wawrinka and Umag winner Alexei Popyrin were among a number of players who made big leaps as ATP announced rankings on Monday. The 19-year-old Fils has come a long way already this year, but his victory over Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open was just another sign that he is ready to take on the best players on the ATP Tour. To go to his first ATP 500 semi-final, Fils defeated the No. 4-ranked Norwegian 6-0, 6-4 for the biggest victory of his career. As a result of his run, he rose 24 ranks to No. 47.

After winning the European Open, Alexander Zverev rose three spots to No. 16 in the rankings. The German entered the event ranked 19th, but his performances over the past week have earned him 500 points. The former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka returns to the Top 50 for the first time since October 2021 after reaching the final at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. The Swiss defeated fellow seeds Roberto Carballes Baena and Lorenzo Sonego en route to the final, where he was edged by Alexei Popyrin.

In Atlanta, Chris Eubanks maintained his strong play and advanced to the quarterfinals. He rose to World No. 29 thanks to his run to the quarterfinals, setting a new career best. As a result of his performance at the ATP 250 on hard courts, Aleksandar Vukic, who forced top seed Taylor Fritz into three sets in the final, has climbed 20 ranks to a career-high No. 62.

After making it to the Umag semifinals, Matteo Arnaldi climbed as high as No. 64 in his career. This year, Arnaldi has defeated three challengers and defeated Casper Ruud in Madrid, winning a top-10 match. Only three of the top ten players entered a tournament this week, so there is no change in the Top 10 this week. The top three players are presently Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev, with Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe rounding out the Top 10 for this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)