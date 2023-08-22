Left Menu

Soccer-Henry appointed France Under-21 coach

The Arsenal great will lead the team at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, replacing Sylvain Ripoll, who was sacked after France's early exit at this year's European Under-21s. Former Angers manager Gerald Baticle will join Henry's staff as assistant coach.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-08-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 01:09 IST
Soccer-Henry appointed France Under-21 coach
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • France

Former France striker Thierry Henry has been named head coach of the country's Under-21s until 2025, the French Football Federation said in a statement on Monday. The Arsenal great will lead the team at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, replacing Sylvain Ripoll, who was sacked after France's early exit at this year's European Under-21s.

Former Angers manager Gerald Baticle will join Henry's staff as assistant coach. France's second all-time top scorer, Henry will return to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant coach following last year's World Cup.

The 46-year-old, also a former Barcelona player, previously coached Arsenal's youth teams, AS Monaco in Ligue 1 and Montreal in Major League Soccer. Henry ended his playing career in 2014 as the all-time leading scorer for Arsenal - 228 goals - and after earning 123 caps and netting 51 goals for France.

Henry's debut in charge of the Under-21s will be for a friendly against Denmark on Sept. 7 before France take on Slovenia in the Euro qualifiers four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023